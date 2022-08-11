HEARTBROKEN HOPE AND HEARING THE LORD

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel 1:1-28. Hannah prayed in a humble way as a servant to God. She felt that God had forgotten her. But she knew that God was all-powerful. God was the only person who could help her. Eli the priest watched Hannah. He thought that she had drunk too much wine. Many Israelites did not know that God was holy. The sons of Eli were priests. But in 1 Samuel 2-3, we see that they were wicked. Eli may have seen people who behaved badly in the temple. Eli spoke to Hannah. Then he realized that she was a good woman. She trusted God. So Eli was kind to her. In the Old Testament, the priest spoke on behalf of God. Eli gave Hannah peace from God. Then he prayed that God would answer her prayer. We do not know whether Hannah had told Eli her request. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au