Abandoned by her master, she was so thin that she no longer had the strength to stand up

Pitiful Animal





May 12, 2024





We received a desperate call for help,

This dog gave up on life, she was debilitated and extremely weak,

She no longer had the strength to stand up and on top of that she had serious uterine cancer

According to information, she has a guardian who owns a pet store

We will carry out this rescue with the help of all of you.

When we arrived at the scene, a horrifying scene appeared before our eyes

She was left with only skin and bones, without water or food, for who knows how long.

At this time, in a critical health situation all due to the owner's indifference

She needs to be taken to a veterinary clinic immediately to increase her chances of survival.

Her condition at the hospital remains critical,

She was very weak, had severe infections, anemia, and necrosis in many areas of her genital organs.

She is not expected to be discharged from the hospital and her life remains in danger.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHecy8jOkow