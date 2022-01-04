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Vom Katholik zum Atheist bis zum gläubigen Christ
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20 views • January 04, 2022
In diesem Video berichte über meinen "Glaubensweg" und wie alles auf einmal beginnt für mich einen Sinn zu ergeben ohne, dass sich irgendwer auf den Schlips getreten fühlen dürfte (wobei die Toleranz bei Vielen ja nicht mehr sehr groß ist) !?!
Ich weiß, dass Video ist lang und teils recht verworren, aber bitte schaut es dennoch bis zum Ende und wenn ihr mal eine Pause einlegen müsst, dann sei es so!
Hier findet ihr mich außerdem:
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/crazyjulia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1249332
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/riccishotspot
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/87bv6oNx1SeT/
Telegram: https://t.me/RiccisHotspot
Ich weiß, dass Video ist lang und teils recht verworren, aber bitte schaut es dennoch bis zum Ende und wenn ihr mal eine Pause einlegen müsst, dann sei es so!
Hier findet ihr mich außerdem:
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/crazyjulia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1249332
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/riccishotspot
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/87bv6oNx1SeT/
Telegram: https://t.me/RiccisHotspot
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