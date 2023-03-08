https://gettr.com/post/p2asn231723

2023.03.07 USDT manipulated by the CCP and USDC controlled by funds behind the US government appeared to have frauds. . Hundreds of billions of dollars would evaporate instantly. Blackstone will also be in trouble. This is scary. Much of the money of CCP insiders fleeing China is invested in USDT and, indirectly, in Blackstone.

完全受制于中共的USDT和美国政府背后的基金控制的USDC大量造假，上千亿美金的钱瞬间就蒸发了，黑石也要出问题，这是很恐怖的事。中共内部润出来的很多人的钱都放在了USDT，还有间接地投了黑石。



