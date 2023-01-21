https://gettr.com/post/p25qxnaea7b

2023.01.20 Companies like Foxconn have police to act as medical emergency team to deal with dead workers. The reduction of tariffs for the CCP by the US will be a disaster for Chinese workers. Quick and thorough extermination of the CCP is the ultimate solution to all the misery.

富士康里有紧急医疗处理部门，都是警察。美国要给中共国减关税。必须彻底、尽快、干净地消灭中国共产党是解决一切事情的根源。



