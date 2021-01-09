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MORE PERTINENT UPDATE: Simon Parkes 7th January On Foreign Interference in 2020 Presidential Election - MUST WATCH
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1019 views • January 09, 2021
Simon Parks (posted on Dr. Charlie Wards channel) describes, in detail, what occurred on Christmas day regarding the international interference of our 2020 Presidential elections and who was responsible for the election interference and how the votes were transferred!! All this new intel also confirmed what happened in Georgia with the Senate run-off.
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Simon Parkes' UTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CHdt2qRLj8&;t=120s
www.simonparkes.org
To Join Connecting Consciousness:
https://connectingconsciousness.org
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/SimonParke...
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/simon_parkes/
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Simon Parkes' UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgzqRRDGThOlH4EHaqSXXPA
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More information on the Italian connection: https://nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/
--------------------------------
Simon Parkes' UTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CHdt2qRLj8&;t=120s
www.simonparkes.org
To Join Connecting Consciousness:
https://connectingconsciousness.org
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/SimonParke...
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/simon_parkes/
--------------------------------
Simon Parkes' UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgzqRRDGThOlH4EHaqSXXPA
-----------------------------
More information on the Italian connection: https://nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/
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