James Corbett: Expansion of Biosecurity State and WHO’s Anti-human Agenda
What is happening
Published 20 hours ago

June 6, 2023


The New American

@thenewamericanvideo

In this interview with The New American, award-winning investigative journalist James Corbett speaks about the gradual expansion of the biosecurity state and the weaponization of the healthcare apparatus and explains the key facts about the WHO’s proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and Pandemic Zero Draft that would provide the organization with unparalleled authoritarian powers.

James is the producer and host of The Corbett Report.
www.corbettreport.com

The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the  World Council for Health on June 2-4.
www.worldcouncilforhealth.org

Virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

