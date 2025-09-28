The song opens with a Fender Rhodes, panned center, medium-fast tremolo shimmering through a walking jazz-blues bass played left-hand, doubled by electric bass, The guitar weaves bluesy lines with tremolo and lush reverb, while drums lay back with subtle ride-cymbal sizzle, brush ghost notes, and restrained groove, Lead vocals glide with reverb, underscored by whispered overdubs, enhancing a haunting quality, Strategic rain and thunder FX wash over spacious, atmospheric mixing, letting instruments breathe





(Verse 1) Down on 99th Street, where the old folks meet, There's an empty lot where Fat Dave's used to be. It was more than a diner, it was our gathering place, Where memories were made and time seemed to slow its pace. (Chorus) Oh, Fat Dave's is gone, like the morning sun, After forty years of serving everyone. From the daily grind to the special occasions, The bell above the door won't ring again. (Verse 2) Bob Roberts, he started it, back in eighty-three, A slice of pie and a cup of joe, that was the recipe. He'd greet you with a smile, remember your name, In this fast-paced world, that was such a shame. (Bridge) Now the sign's been taken down, the neon light unplugged, The jukebox silent, the counter clean, the stools all dusted. The family hardships, they closed the doors, But the love we shared, it's more than what they lost. (Chorus) Oh, Fat Dave's is gone, like the morning dew, But the spirit lives on, in each of us here with you. From the laugh-filled nights to the quiet morning talks, The love and warmth that Fat Dave's gave us, it won't walk. (Outro) So here's to Bob, to Dave, and the whole crew, For the joy they brought, we'll always be in their debt, it's true. Though the diner's gone, the memories remain, In our hearts, Fat Dave's, you'll never be in vain.