© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) Down on 99th Street, where the old folks meet, There's an empty lot where Fat Dave's used to be. It was more than a diner, it was our gathering place, Where memories were made and time seemed to slow its pace. (Chorus) Oh, Fat Dave's is gone, like the morning sun, After forty years of serving everyone. From the daily grind to the special occasions, The bell above the door won't ring again. (Verse 2) Bob Roberts, he started it, back in eighty-three, A slice of pie and a cup of joe, that was the recipe. He'd greet you with a smile, remember your name, In this fast-paced world, that was such a shame. (Bridge) Now the sign's been taken down, the neon light unplugged, The jukebox silent, the counter clean, the stools all dusted. The family hardships, they closed the doors, But the love we shared, it's more than what they lost. (Chorus) Oh, Fat Dave's is gone, like the morning dew, But the spirit lives on, in each of us here with you. From the laugh-filled nights to the quiet morning talks, The love and warmth that Fat Dave's gave us, it won't walk. (Outro) So here's to Bob, to Dave, and the whole crew, For the joy they brought, we'll always be in their debt, it's true. Though the diner's gone, the memories remain, In our hearts, Fat Dave's, you'll never be in vain.