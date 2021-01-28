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The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 8: "The Revelation"
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168 views • January 28, 2021
Warning PG-13 for content: Take the canoe ride to the back of the book. What does "The Revelation" say happens in the end? Zidkenu makes a citizens arrest of the Biden crime family. Contains accurate prediction of the Biden win recorded days before the election on 10/29/20.
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