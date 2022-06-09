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The Wicked Kings of the Earth
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78 views • June 09, 2022
Psalms 2:1-6 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? The Kings of the earth set themselves and the rulers take counsel together, against Yahuah, and against his Mashiach, saying "Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away thier cords from us." Though it may seek bleak, Remember: 2 Esdras 9: 14-16, 21-22: You are that one grape from a cluster You are that one plant from the great forest You are that one drop from that wave
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