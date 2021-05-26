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Vaccination and Transhumanism | The Death of REAL Organic Human Beings | The Dawn of AI and Cyborgs
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222 views • May 26, 2021
WORLD RENOWN PHYSICIAN | VACCINES AND TRANSHUMANISM
Doctor Carrie Madej has researched vaccines for over twenty years, and attended top medical conferences where she heard the typical ‘evil professors’ outline their plans for humanity. Dr Madej directed two large medical clinics in Georgia, USA. Because of her decades of research she is a respected medical authority, and probably the most interviewed physician in the world. In the video below she explains how the new generation of vaccines are designed to alter the human DNA, and shift humanity 1.0 to humanity 2.0.
Doctor Carrie Madej has researched vaccines for over twenty years, and attended top medical conferences where she heard the typical ‘evil professors’ outline their plans for humanity. Dr Madej directed two large medical clinics in Georgia, USA. Because of her decades of research she is a respected medical authority, and probably the most interviewed physician in the world. In the video below she explains how the new generation of vaccines are designed to alter the human DNA, and shift humanity 1.0 to humanity 2.0.
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