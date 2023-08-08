TV star maimed and mutilated by VAXX poison induced breast CANCER

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"The COVID-19 vaccine is leading some women to get false positives on
mammograms due to swollen lymph nodes, including myself. NBC News
medical correspondent @drnatalietv and breast cancer surgeon
@drkristifunk join the @3rdhourtoday to tell you what you need to know.
Their suggestion: Wait six weeks after your vaccination to get your
mammogram. (Link in bio for full segment)"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CRCim3rB2lG/
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DOUBLE MASTECTOMY
“I will be on and off the air dealing with treatment for the next six months, but I thought it was important to share this journey with you in real time. I have shared the happy, the sad and now the scary. We will get through this together.” 💗
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CvpgSl9uM2h/
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Jul 17, 2023
"Lifestyle contributor Jill Martin shares the news that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer on the morning television program and in an essay published to Today.com on July 17. Watch to hear her message to others."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=YFnpe1xfA_0
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"TODAY" CONTRIBUTOR JILL MARTIN REVEALS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS, URGES GENETIC TESTING (JUL'23)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HDb4tvu5TrXs/
Mirrored - bootcamp