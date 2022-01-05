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How AI Technology Is Helping Scientists Study Biopsies Smarter, Better, and Faster
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10 views • January 05, 2022
As technology continues to evolve, so does our ability to explore cutting-edge scientific research. This allows for better diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions in all kinds of scenarios in the safest and most effective way possible. Scientists have been using microscopic skin imaging to diagnose ailments and treat skin tumors.
Dr. Aydogan Ozcan, Chancellor’s Professor and HHMI professor, enlightens us on his fascinating research: bringing AI technology to the skin biopsy process. Trained as an electrical engineer, Dr. Ozcan became interested in biomechanical applications of light in laboratory settings.
In this episode, Dr. Ozcan discusses things like:
How AI Virtual Histology is creating a faster and more cost-effective approach to biopsies.
What is the efficacy of Virtual vs. Traditional testing is.
How Virtual Histology Staining may impact the medical world.
Tune in to learn all this and more in this educational podcast on a new field of scientific pioneering.
To learn more, you can look up PICTOR Labs, the start-up looking to commercialize this new tech.
This episode was brought to you by FeelGood Hemp, for 33% off your first purchase, use the code GENIUS33 at checkout!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Dr. Aydogan Ozcan, Chancellor’s Professor and HHMI professor, enlightens us on his fascinating research: bringing AI technology to the skin biopsy process. Trained as an electrical engineer, Dr. Ozcan became interested in biomechanical applications of light in laboratory settings.
In this episode, Dr. Ozcan discusses things like:
How AI Virtual Histology is creating a faster and more cost-effective approach to biopsies.
What is the efficacy of Virtual vs. Traditional testing is.
How Virtual Histology Staining may impact the medical world.
Tune in to learn all this and more in this educational podcast on a new field of scientific pioneering.
To learn more, you can look up PICTOR Labs, the start-up looking to commercialize this new tech.
This episode was brought to you by FeelGood Hemp, for 33% off your first purchase, use the code GENIUS33 at checkout!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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