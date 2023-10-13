Create New Account
GENOCIDE GAZA - ISRAELI FALSE FLAG - The NWO Parasites Attack
America at War
Published Yesterday

It's important that everyone be very aware of False Flag operations like this one! Israel played a role in the 911 False Flag Attack. And let's not forget the USS Liberty.

Israel is under the control of the globalist Parasites seeking a
"New World Order" and the total destruction and enslavement of mankind!

I want you to remember something folks....
They can do NOTHING without YOU!

Your CONSENT is required here!
If these people want a war, let THEM fight it!
Stop being a sellout to humanity and helping to
destroy mankind for a dollar!

All we have to do is refuse to CONSENT!
And then we must hold these evil bastards accountable!

It's time for "Problem - Reaction - Solution" to FAIL!
Stop being a puppet on a string!

Edited mirror of The Crowhouse video
"ISRAELI FALSE FLAG = GENOCIDE GAZA"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SucecjE47s93/ 

Live and speak the TRUTH!

