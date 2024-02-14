Is China Finalizing First Strike Plans on the U.S. And Has Our Reaction Time Shrunk to Mere Minutes?

(Feb 12, 2024) Brannon Howse is joined by Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Col. Rob Maness, and Col. John Mills to discuss the possible ramifications concerning a Chinese spy named Chenguang Gong who was recently arrested for transferring more than 3,600 files to the CCP. The files included blueprints for sophisticated infrared sensors designed for use in space-based systems to detect nuclear missile launches and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles, and blueprints for sensors designed to enable U.S. military aircraft to detect incoming missiles and take countermeasures.





Gen. Michael Flynn: https://www.generalflynn.com/





Rob Maness: https://www.robmaness.com/





Col. John Mills: https://waragainstthedeepstate.com/





Patriot.tv: https://patriot.tv/





Worldview Weekend: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/





Justice Department Announces Charges and Arrest in Two Separate Illicit Technology Transfer Schemes to Benefit Governments of China and Iran: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-charges-and-arrest-two-separate-illicit-technology-transfer





Video source: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/china-finalizing-first-strike-plans-us-and-has-us-reaction-time-shrunk-mere-minutes