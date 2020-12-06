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Stacy Gentile Spoke with us at MAAP and here what he had to say. @ Arizona State Capitol. H.O.R.
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54 views • December 06, 2020
#stacygentile #danielmccarthy #maapmedia
Dec 3rd 2020 Protester's asking Stop the Coup at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix.
Video by George Nemeh + MAAP Real Talk Show + Media.
#raw #maapmedia #maapreal #maaprealtalkshow #rudygiuliani #jennaellis #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh #stopthecoup #arizonastatecapitol
Video George Nemeh from MAAP Real Talk Show + Media.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA
#drawyourownconclusions #wereport #raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh
Breaking news at the Arizona State Capitol Daniel McCarthy speech.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media. Breaking News: A Protect AND Stop The Coup.
#raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA.
Dec 3rd 2020 Protester's asking Stop the Coup at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix.
Video by George Nemeh + MAAP Real Talk Show + Media.
#raw #maapmedia #maapreal #maaprealtalkshow #rudygiuliani #jennaellis #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh #stopthecoup #arizonastatecapitol
Video George Nemeh from MAAP Real Talk Show + Media.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA
#drawyourownconclusions #wereport #raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh
Breaking news at the Arizona State Capitol Daniel McCarthy speech.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media. Breaking News: A Protect AND Stop The Coup.
#raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA.
Keywords
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