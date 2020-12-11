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U.S. States’ Split Over Texas Election Lawsuit Signals New Secession Movement
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134 views • December 11, 2020
Dec 10, 2020
Trunews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the risk of a new Civil War erupting over President Trump’s Supreme Court election fraud battle, which now involves 40 states. We also detail the unparalleled heroism of a Georgia father named Brandon Slater, who risked his life to save his family from a raging fire that consumed their home in middle of the night. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 12/10/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/u-s-states-split-over-texas-election-lawsuit-signals-new-secession-movement
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
Trunews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the risk of a new Civil War erupting over President Trump’s Supreme Court election fraud battle, which now involves 40 states. We also detail the unparalleled heroism of a Georgia father named Brandon Slater, who risked his life to save his family from a raging fire that consumed their home in middle of the night. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 12/10/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/u-s-states-split-over-texas-election-lawsuit-signals-new-secession-movement
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
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