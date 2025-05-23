The Kabbalah of Healing: The 5 Levels of the Soul - Mayim Vega - Arukah.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most of us think of health as something purely physical — eat right, exercise, get enough sleep. But what if there's a deeper connection? What if your mind, body, and soul all play a role in your well-being?
In this talk, "The Kabbalah of Healing: The 5 Levels of the Soul," we explore how ancient Jewish wisdom offers a profound approach to health and healing. This is about more than just remedies — it’s about aligning every part of yourself to experience lasting peace and vitality.
Here’s a sneak peek of what’s covered:
✅ The spiritual meaning behind physical health issues
✅ How your emotions can block or unlock healing
✅ The 5 levels of the soul and how each one affects your well-being
✅ The surprising power of selflessness to heal yourself and others
This isn’t your typical health talk. It’s a journey into the deeper, hidden reasons behind illness — and how addressing your soul's needs can transform your life.
Curious?
Watch the full talk to uncover the secrets to holistic healing rooted in both ancient wisdom and modern insights.
👉 Learn more at https://www.arukah.com
Let’s heal the world, starting with ourselves.
May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.
May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.
Shalom,
Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy
