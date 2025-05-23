The Kabbalah of Healing: The 5 Levels of the Soul - Mayim Vega - Arukah.com

Most of us think of health as something purely physical — eat right, exercise, get enough sleep. But what if there's a deeper connection? What if your mind, body, and soul all play a role in your well-being?





In this talk, "The Kabbalah of Healing: The 5 Levels of the Soul," we explore how ancient Jewish wisdom offers a profound approach to health and healing. This is about more than just remedies — it’s about aligning every part of yourself to experience lasting peace and vitality.





Here’s a sneak peek of what’s covered:





✅ The spiritual meaning behind physical health issues

✅ How your emotions can block or unlock healing

✅ The 5 levels of the soul and how each one affects your well-being

✅ The surprising power of selflessness to heal yourself and others





This isn’t your typical health talk. It’s a journey into the deeper, hidden reasons behind illness — and how addressing your soul's needs can transform your life.





Curious?

Watch the full talk to uncover the secrets to holistic healing rooted in both ancient wisdom and modern insights.





👉 Learn more at https://www.arukah.com

Let’s heal the world, starting with ourselves.









✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.





Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification





🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews





❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox





​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/



