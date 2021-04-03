Working On Your Inter Self From Your Outer Self

Join Robert V and David Castle with Special Guest Sarah Horton for a look at Martial Arts, Breath Work. Tonight we are going to get some direction in Martial Arts from one of the best there is. Let her be our teacher. Come join us for the adventure.Questions or comments just email me atMilky Way Soul Tribe EmailBrighteonMarsha PriceFor cards by Al CireilloDavid CastleFair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.rtlist Specific LicenseLicense Number - 305017 License owner - Robert VopelakThis Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song You Can't StopMe created byRocknStock(hereinafter: the "Song") by the Client;Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronizethe Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project inaccordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as wellas to allow others to do so.For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song inpublic as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would beotherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be chargedby collecting societies.Artlist Specific LicenseLicense Number - 305017 License owner - Robert VopelakThis Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song Born Tough created by James Paul Mitchell(hereinafter: the "Song") by the Client;Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronizethe Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project inaccordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as wellas to allow others to do so.For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song inpublic as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would beotherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be chargedby collecting societies