Taiwan Conducts Live-Fire Drills in Wake of China’s Ongoing Aggression

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https://gnews.org/post/p1iqa40df
09/07/2022 WION: Taiwan’s army staged live fire drills on Tuesday night. The drills were part of a regular round of exercises that take place annually. However, this year’s focus was on the threat posed by China. President Tsai ing Wen said that China is conducting cognitive warfare, they were spreading misinformation in addition to the incursions into nearby water and air space