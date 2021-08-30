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Yet another confirmation how dangerous PCR test is
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309 views • August 30, 2021
ABRASIVE "Porcupine" Swabs: Dr. Antonietta Gatti's Research On Covid Swab Elemental Composition
PCR FRAUD test is NOT testing for viral infection BUT is to put your health at risk.
ANYONE forcing you to test/taking jab or administering test/jab should be held to account for Crimes Against Humanity
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UMTvSOpTR7Jm/
PCR FRAUD test is NOT testing for viral infection BUT is to put your health at risk.
ANYONE forcing you to test/taking jab or administering test/jab should be held to account for Crimes Against Humanity
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UMTvSOpTR7Jm/
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