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The Magic of Jerusalem - הקסם של ירושלים
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40 views • February 27, 2022
Posted 29January2013 DannyAyalon:
Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon, displays in a new video the magic of Jerusalem as a city that combines diversity with harmony, modernity with history, and as a sacred city that for the first time in history, under Israeli sovereignty, Jews, Christians, Muslims, secular, religious, young and old are living side by side. In addition, the video shows the unbreakable bond between the Jewish people and Jerusalem.
סגן שר החוץ, דני אילון, מציג בסרטון חדש את הקסם של ירושלים כעיר המשלבת בין שונות להרמוניה, מודרניות והיסטוריה, וכעיר הקדושה, בה לראשונה בהיסטוריה, תחת הריבונות הישראלית חיים זה לצד זה יהודים, נוצרים, מוסלמים, חילונים, דתיים, מבוגרים וצעירים. כמו כן, הסרטון מציג את הקשר הבל ינותק בין העם היהודי לירושלים.
Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon, displays in a new video the magic of Jerusalem as a city that combines diversity with harmony, modernity with history, and as a sacred city that for the first time in history, under Israeli sovereignty, Jews, Christians, Muslims, secular, religious, young and old are living side by side. In addition, the video shows the unbreakable bond between the Jewish people and Jerusalem.
סגן שר החוץ, דני אילון, מציג בסרטון חדש את הקסם של ירושלים כעיר המשלבת בין שונות להרמוניה, מודרניות והיסטוריה, וכעיר הקדושה, בה לראשונה בהיסטוריה, תחת הריבונות הישראלית חיים זה לצד זה יהודים, נוצרים, מוסלמים, חילונים, דתיים, מבוגרים וצעירים. כמו כן, הסרטון מציג את הקשר הבל ינותק בין העם היהודי לירושלים.
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