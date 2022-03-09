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Lo que Sucedió y por que es IMPORTANTE hablarlo…
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10 views • March 09, 2022
La llamarada solar del 6 de febrero que hablamos en este canal, causó el desajuste permanente de 47 satélites de SpaceX, la compañía de Elon Musk que pretende extender la matrix humana hacia el espacio en un complejo de satélites interconectados con implicaciones en monitoreo de actividad humana jamás hemos visto antes.
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