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SKIN DEEP: THE BATTLE OVER MORGELLONS [2019] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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188 views • September 29, 2020
This documentary has Truth coming from the victims, and 99.0% of the medical community is pushing Psychiatric Disorder. Anyone that has been doing Truther research for at least a few years knows that the CDC, WHO, FDA, AMA, NIAID, and on and on are all cover-up organizations for government Conspiracy Theories. Most of the people with PhDs are totally Mind Controlled because their livelihood depends on it. They are taught to only push OFFICAL STORIES coming from Government Agencies, to use your own brain and to do real "unbiased" research is consider professional suicide. They lose all Common Sense, their eyes go Blind, their minds are Mind Controlled, their colleagues use Peer Pressure to keep them from breaking free from the Programmed Disinformation through the use of Ridicule and Peer Reviewed Papers. The higher up in education the less TRUTHERS you will find, the government sees to that by being in-charge. Government is in-charge of Licensing Boards, Professional Journals, Public Education, and much more. The doctors that push the Official Story, Official Narrative, and the Government Lie are the ones that are promoted, rewarded, and looked up to. The doctors that use their brains, follow research wherever it may take them, don't give into peer pressure or ridicule, and tell the Truth about their findings, discoveries, observations, and research are the ones called Kooks, Idiots, Conspiracy Theorists, Nut Jobs, Crazies, and so on. Naturally, the more Mind Controlled, Brainwashed, and Unconscious a person is, the harder it is for them to become a Truther, to Wake Up, and achieve Consciousness. DR. STEVEN R. FELDMAN, whom is heavily portrayed in this documentary, is without any doubts a COMPLETE IDIOT. You will feel anger, disgust, and disbelief towards him, and it will make you wonder are many more doctors this INCOMPETENT? Enjoy the video, and make sure to visit several of the links below for even better close-up photos and videos. MORGELLONS DISEASE is definitely real, it is a DARK PROJECT that is spread through the use of CHEM-TRAILING. All people have the Fibers in their bodies, but rarely does it get out of control like it is with so many of the people in this video. The heavy amounts of Chem-trailing started in the mid 1990s, which is also when Morgellons Disease came onto the world-wide scene. The Fibers often contain insect parts, and even grow antennas which attach to our human DNA. Get yourself educated on Morgellons and Lyme which are both DARK PROJECTS coming from the DEEP UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES (DUMBs). Time to Wake Up.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
A SOLUTION THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO KNOW [2019-08-16] - DANA ASHLEY & TERRAL BLACKSTAR (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzU14hYuqUDP/
Morgellons Discussion and Microscopy Videos on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGOJAalgozfotjT_0jQqLUA/
Morgellons Disease The Silent Pandemic on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/MorgellonsUs/
NoneForNonny on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheHipsterPipster/
Morgellons at Skizit Gesture on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcjEG9OhfJLjvCkn7-fYxdActGdoKwITO
VegasMorgellons Man on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6D-KeqcPis1NU60CDXnkQ/
no1sebfan on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/no1sebfan/
Carl Schultz on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqhnjxJfXnnjW5KaesT6QxA/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
3RD STRAND OF DNA AND MARK OF THE BEAST - RITCHIE FROM BOSTON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d6896a29-ea0c-4ad1-9516-c4b6b7c7db1a
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
A SOLUTION THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO KNOW [2019-08-16] - DANA ASHLEY & TERRAL BLACKSTAR (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzU14hYuqUDP/
Morgellons Discussion and Microscopy Videos on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGOJAalgozfotjT_0jQqLUA/
Morgellons Disease The Silent Pandemic on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/MorgellonsUs/
NoneForNonny on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheHipsterPipster/
Morgellons at Skizit Gesture on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcjEG9OhfJLjvCkn7-fYxdActGdoKwITO
VegasMorgellons Man on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6D-KeqcPis1NU60CDXnkQ/
no1sebfan on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/no1sebfan/
Carl Schultz on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqhnjxJfXnnjW5KaesT6QxA/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
3RD STRAND OF DNA AND MARK OF THE BEAST - RITCHIE FROM BOSTON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d6896a29-ea0c-4ad1-9516-c4b6b7c7db1a
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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