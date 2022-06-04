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Give All That You Have to the Poor
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20 views • June 04, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/Giving2ThePoor
Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys.
Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys.
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