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Important events before and during Qanon
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57 views • April 06, 2020
Important events before and during #Qanon
What happened at GHWB funeral?
Secret service handed out papers to powerful politicians and they were very upset with what was written on them.
What happened to John Mccain?
Some theorize he has an ankle bracelet as he changed his ankle cast to different legs.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/john-mccains-walking-boot-mysteriously-appears-to-swap-feet-in-latest-photo
He had pics with known terrorists and he helped with spygate.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/did-john-mccain-meet-with-abu-bakral-baghdadi-the-alleged-head-of-the-islamic-state-isis-isil-daesh/5498177
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2019/03/18/new-details-senator-john-mccain-role-trump-dossier-detailed-deposition-david-kramer/3205658002/
Kasich accidently said he was put to death on TV.
https://americasvoice.news/wth-john-kasich-says-john-mccain-was-put-to-death/
What is Pizzagate?
Wiki leaks posted DNC emails that had coded language about child sex trafficking.
🔔 Get the free Qanon ebook to educate your friends and family at 🔔
https://QanonFAQ.com
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What happened at GHWB funeral?
Secret service handed out papers to powerful politicians and they were very upset with what was written on them.
What happened to John Mccain?
Some theorize he has an ankle bracelet as he changed his ankle cast to different legs.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/john-mccains-walking-boot-mysteriously-appears-to-swap-feet-in-latest-photo
He had pics with known terrorists and he helped with spygate.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/did-john-mccain-meet-with-abu-bakral-baghdadi-the-alleged-head-of-the-islamic-state-isis-isil-daesh/5498177
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2019/03/18/new-details-senator-john-mccain-role-trump-dossier-detailed-deposition-david-kramer/3205658002/
Kasich accidently said he was put to death on TV.
https://americasvoice.news/wth-john-kasich-says-john-mccain-was-put-to-death/
What is Pizzagate?
Wiki leaks posted DNC emails that had coded language about child sex trafficking.
🔔 Get the free Qanon ebook to educate your friends and family at 🔔
https://QanonFAQ.com
************************
If you would like personal access to me and our private group to get coaching on "The Great Awakening" process such as sharing with family and friends, research, and emotional support, consider becoming a patron here https://www.patreon.com/user?u=323878...
🔔 Your support allows me to create more content for you and a better world.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
👍 Paypal:
https://paypal.me/seanomorgan
**********************************
👍 Venmo:
@Sean-Morgan-6
******************
Wish to remain anonymous?
👍 BTC: 33PNQ565utYW5aJ4kEceZ8L9spLy9dA2LY
******************************************************
ETH: 0xEc53Ef6cC04CCA005dd75EB3083137149871094d
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
SUBSCRIBE & LIKE For more of these kinds of videos👍
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCilsxvzF0ljzE7AA4lbsPrw
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍 Connect with me on Twitter 👍
https://twitter.com/masteryofchange
**************************************
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA
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