Iran, Epstein, and Revolution

- Comments on Tucker Carlson's interview with the President of Iran
- Epstein Island: FBI and DOJ claim that "there is no evidence." This is lawyer talk. And it is insulting. What was happening on Epstein Island for twenty years? Dance lessons? This is a slap in the face to "We the People."
- We have done every thing correctly -- abided by our electoral norms, put Trump in office, put his people in office, and we are told "there is no evidence!?" Clearly the US government, even under the Trump Administration, is no longer accountable to anyone but themseves.
- If the government protects the operators of Epstein Island more than our girls (and probably boys) on Epstein Island, then there is no legitimacy for this government.
- At this point we must assume that the FBI, CIA, the Israeli's and perhaps the British were all complicity in Blackmail Operation that was Epstein Island.
- How many other Epstein Island operations are running right now by Israeli and US intelligence against American citizens?
"When it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another . . ."
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com