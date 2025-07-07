BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran, Epstein, and Revolution
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
43 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 1 day ago

[videopress iuusdSSk]

  • Comments on Tucker Carlson's interview with the President of Iran
  • Epstein Island: FBI and DOJ claim that "there is no evidence." This is lawyer talk.  And it is insulting. What was happening on Epstein Island for twenty years? Dance lessons?  This is a slap in the face to "We the People."
  • We have done every thing correctly -- abided by our electoral norms, put Trump in office, put his people in office, and we are told "there is no evidence!?"  Clearly the US government, even under the Trump Administration, is no longer accountable to anyone but themseves.
  • If the government protects the operators of Epstein Island more than our girls (and probably boys) on Epstein Island, then there is no legitimacy for this government.
  • At this point we must assume that the FBI, CIA, the Israeli's and perhaps the British were all complicity in Blackmail Operation that was Epstein Island.
  • How many other Epstein Island operations are running right now by Israeli and US intelligence against American citizens?

"When it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another . . ."

Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com


Keywords
iranrevolutionepstein
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy