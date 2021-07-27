▶️ Crypto & Blockchain Social Earnings Report #19 | EP#460

You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization, so here are the 12 platforms I used to earn $743.31 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in June as well as some insights on them.



My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $29,891.90 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.



Video Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

01:02 Metrics Report

10:40 Crypto Earnings Report

25:53 Outro



June Metrics & Content:

To briefly go over my social media results for June, I received around 14,000 engagements, 64,500 video views, 1,900 comments, 2,000 followers, and 670,000 impressions. This was a massive improvement from last month with many metrics receiving twice the number of results. I also did an interview with Dawson Botsford for Earnifi and Dan Hensley again for 3Speak so be sure to check those out.



June Earnings:

Publish0x –19 AMPL - $1.13 CAD = $21.47 CAD + 0.2736 FARM - $69.56 CAD = $19.03 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $40.50 CAD.

Brave Browser – 1.88 BAT - $0.70 from ad rewards and 7.36 BAT from creator donations for a total of $6.47 CAD.

LBRY – 2,801 LBC - $0.0247 CAD = $69.18 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.

Hive – 143.61 Hive - $0.374 CAD = $53.71 CAD from post rewards.

LeoFinance – 40.70 LEO - $0.27 CAD = $11.76 CAD earned from post rewards.

Cos.TV – 573.22 COS - $0.015 CAD = $8.75 CAD earned from post rewards.

Read.Cash – 0.297306 BCH - $599.79 CAD = $178.32 CAD earned from post rewards.

Noise.Cash – 0.10257 BCH - $599.79 CAD = $61.52 CAD earned from post rewards.

Den.Social – 68 MTR - $0.48 CAD = $32.64 CAD earned from post rewards.

DTube – 51 DTC - $0.63 CAD = $32.13 CAD earned from post rewards.

Bitclout – 1.53 CLOUT – $132.92 CAD = $203.37 earned from my Bitclout token investors.

YouTube - $44.96 CAD earned from monetization.

The grand total came to $743.31 CAD which is about $602.25 USD.



June Insights:

Most of these platforms have continued fairly consistently. Den.social has pulled back a bit but is still producing a decent amount of rewards. Cos.TV’s rewards are inconsistent and either high or near zero.



Crypto has continued to go down and be very bearish, but I still feel that you can make a good amount and I believe this will show that you can genuinely make a modest living even in a more bearish market. However, as I write this now, we saw a massive in the crypto market today across the board. This is my 19th report and the more data I acquire, the better the results become. My top consistent earners lately are Read.Cash, Noise.Cash, Publish0x, & LBRY. It seems my earnings have really declined ever since the crash leading me to believe more and more that there is a notable correlation there, however I also want to post more.



I am very excited and hopeful for the future with Torum’s token going live soon, Flote launching a token, Yup starting to become more popular, Pocketnet becoming more popular, there is much to look forward to. I will be interested to see the day when and if I can finally get access to my funds again on SoMee as well especially given they said they would have everything working again during the month of July.



I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you shared on all of these social platforms too.



*Disclaimer: None of what I share is financial advice and the cryptocurrency amounts & values shared June be simulated*



What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!