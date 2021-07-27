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▶️ Crypto & Blockchain Social Earnings Report #19 | EP#460
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20 views • July 27, 2021
You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization, so here are the 12 platforms I used to earn $743.31 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in June as well as some insights on them.
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $29,891.90 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:02 Metrics Report
10:40 Crypto Earnings Report
25:53 Outro
June Metrics & Content:
To briefly go over my social media results for June, I received around 14,000 engagements, 64,500 video views, 1,900 comments, 2,000 followers, and 670,000 impressions. This was a massive improvement from last month with many metrics receiving twice the number of results. I also did an interview with Dawson Botsford for Earnifi and Dan Hensley again for 3Speak so be sure to check those out.
June Earnings:
Publish0x –19 AMPL - $1.13 CAD = $21.47 CAD + 0.2736 FARM - $69.56 CAD = $19.03 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $40.50 CAD.
Brave Browser – 1.88 BAT - $0.70 from ad rewards and 7.36 BAT from creator donations for a total of $6.47 CAD.
LBRY – 2,801 LBC - $0.0247 CAD = $69.18 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 143.61 Hive - $0.374 CAD = $53.71 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 40.70 LEO - $0.27 CAD = $11.76 CAD earned from post rewards.
Cos.TV – 573.22 COS - $0.015 CAD = $8.75 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.297306 BCH - $599.79 CAD = $178.32 CAD earned from post rewards.
Noise.Cash – 0.10257 BCH - $599.79 CAD = $61.52 CAD earned from post rewards.
Den.Social – 68 MTR - $0.48 CAD = $32.64 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 51 DTC - $0.63 CAD = $32.13 CAD earned from post rewards.
Bitclout – 1.53 CLOUT – $132.92 CAD = $203.37 earned from my Bitclout token investors.
YouTube - $44.96 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $743.31 CAD which is about $602.25 USD.
June Insights:
Most of these platforms have continued fairly consistently. Den.social has pulled back a bit but is still producing a decent amount of rewards. Cos.TV’s rewards are inconsistent and either high or near zero.
Crypto has continued to go down and be very bearish, but I still feel that you can make a good amount and I believe this will show that you can genuinely make a modest living even in a more bearish market. However, as I write this now, we saw a massive in the crypto market today across the board. This is my 19th report and the more data I acquire, the better the results become. My top consistent earners lately are Read.Cash, Noise.Cash, Publish0x, & LBRY. It seems my earnings have really declined ever since the crash leading me to believe more and more that there is a notable correlation there, however I also want to post more.
I am very excited and hopeful for the future with Torum’s token going live soon, Flote launching a token, Yup starting to become more popular, Pocketnet becoming more popular, there is much to look forward to. I will be interested to see the day when and if I can finally get access to my funds again on SoMee as well especially given they said they would have everything working again during the month of July.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you shared on all of these social platforms too.
*Disclaimer: None of what I share is financial advice and the cryptocurrency amounts & values shared June be simulated*
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $29,891.90 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:02 Metrics Report
10:40 Crypto Earnings Report
25:53 Outro
June Metrics & Content:
To briefly go over my social media results for June, I received around 14,000 engagements, 64,500 video views, 1,900 comments, 2,000 followers, and 670,000 impressions. This was a massive improvement from last month with many metrics receiving twice the number of results. I also did an interview with Dawson Botsford for Earnifi and Dan Hensley again for 3Speak so be sure to check those out.
June Earnings:
Publish0x –19 AMPL - $1.13 CAD = $21.47 CAD + 0.2736 FARM - $69.56 CAD = $19.03 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $40.50 CAD.
Brave Browser – 1.88 BAT - $0.70 from ad rewards and 7.36 BAT from creator donations for a total of $6.47 CAD.
LBRY – 2,801 LBC - $0.0247 CAD = $69.18 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 143.61 Hive - $0.374 CAD = $53.71 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 40.70 LEO - $0.27 CAD = $11.76 CAD earned from post rewards.
Cos.TV – 573.22 COS - $0.015 CAD = $8.75 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.297306 BCH - $599.79 CAD = $178.32 CAD earned from post rewards.
Noise.Cash – 0.10257 BCH - $599.79 CAD = $61.52 CAD earned from post rewards.
Den.Social – 68 MTR - $0.48 CAD = $32.64 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 51 DTC - $0.63 CAD = $32.13 CAD earned from post rewards.
Bitclout – 1.53 CLOUT – $132.92 CAD = $203.37 earned from my Bitclout token investors.
YouTube - $44.96 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $743.31 CAD which is about $602.25 USD.
June Insights:
Most of these platforms have continued fairly consistently. Den.social has pulled back a bit but is still producing a decent amount of rewards. Cos.TV’s rewards are inconsistent and either high or near zero.
Crypto has continued to go down and be very bearish, but I still feel that you can make a good amount and I believe this will show that you can genuinely make a modest living even in a more bearish market. However, as I write this now, we saw a massive in the crypto market today across the board. This is my 19th report and the more data I acquire, the better the results become. My top consistent earners lately are Read.Cash, Noise.Cash, Publish0x, & LBRY. It seems my earnings have really declined ever since the crash leading me to believe more and more that there is a notable correlation there, however I also want to post more.
I am very excited and hopeful for the future with Torum’s token going live soon, Flote launching a token, Yup starting to become more popular, Pocketnet becoming more popular, there is much to look forward to. I will be interested to see the day when and if I can finally get access to my funds again on SoMee as well especially given they said they would have everything working again during the month of July.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you shared on all of these social platforms too.
*Disclaimer: None of what I share is financial advice and the cryptocurrency amounts & values shared June be simulated*
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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