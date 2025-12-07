Debate: Is Hitting Children Good?!?

Moral philosopher Stefan Molyneux debates with Malcolm Collins about the controversial role of physical discipline in parenting. Malcolm challenges the stigma around corporal punishment, suggesting it can build resilience in children. They discuss the cultural perspectives on discipline, the necessity of safety measures, and the emotional complexities involved. Ultimately, the conversation invites listeners to rethink their beliefs on parenting in today's evolving landscape.





