How Will I Know If I’m Really Saved? | Justified by the Resurrection

"How will I know?"

Whitney Houston asked that about love... and her answer?

"Trust your feelings."



But when it comes to eternal salvation, feelings aren’t reliable.

👉 So how do you really know if you’re justified before God?



In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster contrasts the uncertainty of emotion with the certainty of Scripture, revealing that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the undeniable proof of justification.



📖 Romans 4:25 – “Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification.”



🙌 What You'll Learn Today:

Why you don’t have to go by feelings to know you’re saved

How the resurrection of Jesus proves your justification

What it means to be fully persuaded, like Abraham

Why Christ—not your emotions—is your firm foundation

How the Word, not feelings, gives you peace and assurance



💡 Whitney said, “trust your feelings” — but feelings fade.

📖 The Bible says, “trust His resurrection” — and that never changes.



🩸 He died for your sins.

⚰️ He was buried.

🌅 He rose again.

📜 That’s not just emotional—it’s eternal proof.



🙏 Whether you’re doubting, struggling, or just unsure, this devotion will remind you: You can KNOW you’re justified. Not because you feel it—but because He rose from the grave.



📢 Share this with someone who’s asking, “How will I know?”



🔔 Subscribe for more faith-building, Word-based devotions that bring clarity and confidence.