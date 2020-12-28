World Economic Forum : 3D Printed Fake Meat - A taste of the future.

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This is what they plan for us useless eaters who survive the Vax cull to eat....and you thought MacDonalds was bad? Why am I not surprised Israel is involved in this dystopian NWO project.
Source : https://twitter.com/wef/status/1343240229373812736
World Economic Forum
Further Info:
This 3D-printed steak could help us reduce meat consumption:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/3d-printed-steak-cut-meat-consumption