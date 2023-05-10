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Trump Found Not Liable Of Rape, Liable For Sexual Abuse, Defamation
Donald Trump, E. Jean Carroll civil case
President Trump Responds to Jury’s Verdict in E Jean Carroll Defamation Cas:e https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/president-trump-responds-to-jurys-verdict-in-e-jean-carroll-defamation-case/
https://rumble.com/v2mwwou-trump-found-not-liable-of-rape-liable-for-sexual-abuse-defamation.html