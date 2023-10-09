Create New Account
Brutal! Israel indiscriminately destroys civilian buildings against Palestinians
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

The brutal attacks by Israeli Air Force indiscriminately destroyed many civilian buildings against Palestinian fighters. Israel bombed the Saad Al-Ansari Mosque in the city of Khan Yunis, and the National Islamic Bank in the Gaza strip, and many other buildings. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holds Israel responsible for what happened due to its repeated provocations, and deprivation of the rights of Palestinians.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

