© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Propaganda KILLS - Mike McKibben and Doug Gabriel explain
Follow
21
Share
Report
4253 views • May 02, 2022
After listening to the video, you may want to get a flash drive and preserve TRUTH HISTORY off line for your children and grandchildren. Our future needs to be built from a foundation of solid truth, not lies and propaganda: https://aim4truth.org/truth-history-of-the-modern-world/
To join people around the world on this very critical mission, please support us: www.givesendgo.com/AIM4truth
To join people around the world on this very critical mission, please support us: www.givesendgo.com/AIM4truth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.