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Arizona Audit To Resume
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60 views • May 23, 2021
“If a coding error can get the name wrong name at the top, how do you know there aren’t coding errors that can screw up the cast, the counting of the ballots themselves?” Dudley pondered. “It’s going to take a long time; I think before anybody gets any degree of comfort with it anymore.”
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