Biden's Wrongheaded Proposed Tax on Billionaires

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Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
PLEASE NOTE CORRECTION - the correct Tax threshold is for those making $100 million or more.
The White House will unveil a new minimum tax targeting billionaires as part of its 2023 budget today, proposing a direct tax on the richest 700 Americans for the first time.