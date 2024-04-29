Create New Account
How to Protect Ourselves in a World Saturated With Damaging EMF and Radiation - Gina Paeth
5G cell towers and a plethora of digital devices are plastered everywhere and people are getting sicker than ever. Gina Paeth is an example of someone who found herself displaying symptoms like brain fog, nosebleeds, and terrible headaches before she realized that it was the electronics she was working with that were making her ill! Gina is the founder and CEO of Redemption Shield, a company aimed at providing incredible products that can protect us from the damaging effects of EMF in its many forms. So many health problems that people are dealing with today are coming from EMF and radiation from the technology that we use on a daily basis. Redemption Shield offers a safe harbor from that damage with its protective and effective products like hats, sheets, and sleeping canopies.



TAKEAWAYS


EMF is being emitted from every direction - just count the cell towers as you drive


Harmful electromagnetic fields come from electronics, appliances, WiFi, smart meters, and even baby monitors


Cell towers and 5G towers are hidden everywhere - on top of buildings and propped up as fake trees throughout the country


Grounding is a scientific and peer-reviewed practice that will change your life and significantly improve your health



