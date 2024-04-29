How to Protect Ourselves in a World Saturated With Damaging EMF and Radiation - Gina Paeth

5G cell towers and a plethora of digital devices are plastered everywhere and people are getting sicker than ever. Gina Paeth is an example of someone who found herself displaying symptoms like brain fog, nosebleeds, and terrible headaches before she realized that it was the electronics she was working with that were making her ill! Gina is the founder and CEO of Redemption Shield, a company aimed at providing incredible products that can protect us from the damaging effects of EMF in its many forms. So many health problems that people are dealing with today are coming from EMF and radiation from the technology that we use on a daily basis. Redemption Shield offers a safe harbor from that damage with its protective and effective products like hats, sheets, and sleeping canopies.









TAKEAWAYS





EMF is being emitted from every direction - just count the cell towers as you drive





Harmful electromagnetic fields come from electronics, appliances, WiFi, smart meters, and even baby monitors





Cell towers and 5G towers are hidden everywhere - on top of buildings and propped up as fake trees throughout the country





Grounding is a scientific and peer-reviewed practice that will change your life and significantly improve your health









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

Redemption Shield video: https://bit.ly/3Tk6ICR

Antenna Search: https://www.antennasearch.com/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Bill Gates Bought 5.3 Million Shares of Crown Castle: https://bit.ly/3xB5wPB





🔗 CONNECT WITH GINA PAETH

Website (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redemptionshield/

X: https://twitter.com/redemptionemf

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redemptionshield

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/redemptionshield/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redemption-shield/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/