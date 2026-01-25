© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Reagan's Three Famous Alien Threat Speeches were really about Nibiru, aka Planet X.
He tried to warn us.
The cover-up over the reality of Nibiru and its pending passage and the cover-up over the alien presence are both linked to secrets held by the US government.
Per the Zetas, the firm cover-up over Nibiru was due to an Executive Order (EO) written by then President Reagan in 1983 that made the cover-up a matter of National Security.
Nibiru became a hot item in 1983 when the US government verified its existence by an infra-red probe sent above the atmosphere. Obama reversed that Reagan EO, but the guilty have continued to hide behind the cover-up.
http://www.zetatalk.com/newsletr/issue626.htm
The speeches were given in 1985, 1987, and 1988.