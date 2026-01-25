President Reagan's Three Famous Alien Threat Speeches were really about Nibiru, aka Planet X.





He tried to warn us.





The cover-up over the reality of Nibiru and its pending passage and the cover-up over the alien presence are both linked to secrets held by the US government.





Per the Zetas, the firm cover-up over Nibiru was due to an Executive Order (EO) written by then President Reagan in 1983 that made the cover-up a matter of National Security.





Nibiru became a hot item in 1983 when the US government verified its existence by an infra-red probe sent above the atmosphere. Obama reversed that Reagan EO, but the guilty have continued to hide behind the cover-up.





http://www.zetatalk.com/newsletr/issue626.htm





The speeches were given in 1985, 1987, and 1988.