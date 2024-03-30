Create New Account
Total solar eclipse April 8, 2024 related with other total solar and lunar eclipses in the end times
chriswillard777
536 Subscribers
99 views
Published 21 hours ago

MASSIVE WORLDWIDE OCCULTIC RITUAL TO TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 8 WITH THE SOLAR ECLIPSE AS CERN REACTIVE ! THAT’S WAY WICKED GOVERNMENT PREPARING SECURITY GUARDS IN SEVERAL STATES AND WARNING PEOPLE TO STOCK UP THE FOOD, WATER AND OTHER STUFFS , OR THIS  IS ONLY THE DISTRACTION FROM THE THINGS TO COME SHORTLY AFTER THAT !

They know what’s coming , with the mark of the bridge in Baltimore collapsed !

Keywords
united statesend timesrapture time framestotal solar eclipse

