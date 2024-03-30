Total solar eclipse April 8, 2024 related with other total solar and lunar eclipses in the end times

MASSIVE WORLDWIDE OCCULTIC RITUAL TO TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 8 WITH THE SOLAR ECLIPSE AS CERN REACTIVE ! THAT’S WAY WICKED GOVERNMENT PREPARING SECURITY GUARDS IN SEVERAL STATES AND WARNING PEOPLE TO STOCK UP THE FOOD, WATER AND OTHER STUFFS , OR THIS IS ONLY THE DISTRACTION FROM THE THINGS TO COME SHORTLY AFTER THAT !

They know what’s coming , with the mark of the bridge in Baltimore collapsed !