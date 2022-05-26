Distinct Challenges Dads Face After Divorce with Author and Filmmaker Tez Brooks

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TAKEAWAYS
Why single dads have a harder time asking for assistance than single moms
Men should wait at least five years after divorce before considering another relationship
How churches can assist single parents in their community
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