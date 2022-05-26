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Distinct Challenges Dads Face After Divorce with Author and Filmmaker Tez Brooks
Counter Culture Mom
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23 views • May 26, 2022
“Single dads just don’t know how to ask for help,” says former single dad and author Tez Brooks. After his wife filed for divorce, this family’s world was turned upside down as Tez was left to raise their two young children alone. His experience as a single parent was the foundation for the wisdom and advice he shares with other single dads seeking guidance in his book The Single Dad Detour. Tez reveals why men have a hard time asking for help in the parenting process. In addition, he shares why the church community is such an integral part of helping broken families heal after divorce. Tez encourages dads to ground their identity in Christ, not in their failed relationship and that kids are desperately seeking quality time.


TAKEAWAYS

Why single dads have a harder time asking for assistance than single moms

Men should wait at least five years after divorce before considering another relationship

How churches can assist single parents in their community

Send an email to [email protected] for a chance to win The Single Dad Detour book


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Open Letter to Dads: https://bit.ly/3N6sMer

🔗 CONNECT WITH TEZ BROOKS
Website: http://tezbrooks.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TezWrites/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tezbrooks/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tezd63

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Keywords
childrenamericagodfamilychurchmendadsdivorceparentingmomsfilmmakertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showthe single dad detourtea brookssingle dads
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy