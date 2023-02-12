Journalist Sandra Carmona(42) has died - Heart attack...

Journalist Sandra Carmona dies suddenly
She was 42 years old and the mother of a girl and a boy | She suffered a heart attack while she was at home.
Source:
https://www.laprovincia.es/sucesos/2023/01/31/muere-forma-repentina-periodista-sandra-carmona-82252262.html
https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1619601874222731264/photo/1
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FnaUpDtWAAAxYy1?format=jpg&name=900x900
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fntr0n4WAAATDsj?format=png&name=small
