Journalist Sandra Carmona(42) has died - Heart attack...
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Journalist Sandra Carmona dies suddenly

She was 42 years old and the mother of a girl and a boy | She suffered a heart attack while she was at home.

Source:
https://www.laprovincia.es/sucesos/2023/01/31/muere-forma-repentina-periodista-sandra-carmona-82252262.html

https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1619601874222731264/photo/1

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FnaUpDtWAAAxYy1?format=jpg&name=900x900

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fntr0n4WAAATDsj?format=png&name=small

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
vaxxedsadsdied suddenlysandra carmona

