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They Were Proud to Be Vaccinated... SHARE!
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341 views • May 06, 2021
There has been a 6000% increase in reported vaccine deaths 1st quarter 2021 compared to 1st quarter 2020!
For months, governments have been hammering at us: “Wear a mask. Save lives." Now, the instruction should be: “Share this video. Save lives."
This little video presents a few people who were nevertheless very proud to be vaccinated… But the shot killed them, sometimes very quickly (2 hours later), often in excruciating pain. Sometimes, just in their sleep. Countless thousands die or suffer from the side effects of these injections which are deceptively presented to us as vaccines.
More than ever, these injections of genetically modified material put you at much greater risk than COVID itself. In addition, they absolutely do not immunize, they do not exempt you from wearing a mask or social distancing and they make you six times more contagious (and dangerous) than a non-injected person.
Share this video, and save lives. THANK YOU!
Do you have a vaccine story to share?
Submit it here: http://covidvaccinevictims.com/VICTIMS
* References:
— http://covidvaccinevictims.com/VICTIMS/
— https://healthimpactnews.com/.../6000-increase-in.../
— https://www.cdc.gov/.../vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
* Correction: Emma Burkey endured 3 brain surgeries due to blood clots in the brain, but she survived.
For months, governments have been hammering at us: “Wear a mask. Save lives." Now, the instruction should be: “Share this video. Save lives."
This little video presents a few people who were nevertheless very proud to be vaccinated… But the shot killed them, sometimes very quickly (2 hours later), often in excruciating pain. Sometimes, just in their sleep. Countless thousands die or suffer from the side effects of these injections which are deceptively presented to us as vaccines.
More than ever, these injections of genetically modified material put you at much greater risk than COVID itself. In addition, they absolutely do not immunize, they do not exempt you from wearing a mask or social distancing and they make you six times more contagious (and dangerous) than a non-injected person.
Share this video, and save lives. THANK YOU!
Do you have a vaccine story to share?
Submit it here: http://covidvaccinevictims.com/VICTIMS
* References:
— http://covidvaccinevictims.com/VICTIMS/
— https://healthimpactnews.com/.../6000-increase-in.../
— https://www.cdc.gov/.../vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
* Correction: Emma Burkey endured 3 brain surgeries due to blood clots in the brain, but she survived.
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