Black-Eyed Pea Soup





Ingredients

4-5 thick slices bacon, chopped

½ pound ham hocks, or smoked turkey

1½ cup onion, diced

½ cup stalks celery, diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

2 teaspoons (2g) fresh thyme, minced

1-2 bay leaves

6-7 cups (1.5-1.7L) chicken broth

1½ cup spinach





Instructions

1. Add the dried black-eyed peas to a large bowl and cover with cold water. Let them sit for 2-3 hours.

2. In a large, heavy pan, saute chopped bacon until brown and crispy, 5-6 minutes.

3. Add in the ham hocks and saute for 5 minutes.

4. Throw in the onions, celery, garlic, thyme, and bay leaf and saute for about 3-5 minutes until the onions are wilted.

5. Then pour in the chicken broth.

6. Drain the soaked beans, rinse, and place them in the pot—season with salt, and pepper to taste. Stir and bring to a boil.

7. Reduce heat, and simmer, covered, for about 30 minutes while stirring occasionally, or until the beans are tender and have the desired consistency.

8. Add the fresh chopped spinach.

9. Add more stock or water if your beans become thick and dry. The texture of the beans should be soupy.

10. Remove the bay leaves and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve with fresh bread.





