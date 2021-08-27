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YOU CAN ONLY GET A VIRUS FROM INJECTION - This was common knowledge years ago
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81 views • August 27, 2021
YOU CAN ONLY GET A VIRUS FROM INJECTION - This was common knowledge years ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UwdvZoovFkK/
See what happens when BigTech controls the information? This was common knowledge years ago, and banned everywhere when covid scamdemic went public.
This was pulled on May 11th, 2020. The same principles I had learned back in March 2020 and have been trying to tell people ever since. With VERY LITTLE success.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UwdvZoovFkK/
See what happens when BigTech controls the information? This was common knowledge years ago, and banned everywhere when covid scamdemic went public.
This was pulled on May 11th, 2020. The same principles I had learned back in March 2020 and have been trying to tell people ever since. With VERY LITTLE success.
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