2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 127

This episode was initially intended to have special guest Michael Yon with us to talk about what use to be a southern border for our country. We were not able to make the connection with Michael, so we used this podcast to have an hour to have coffee with Jim & Jim. We spoke on many current topics. We hope you will enjoy this unscripted podcast.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.