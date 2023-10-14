Create New Account
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 127
2guysdrinkingcoffee
Published 21 hours ago

This episode was initially intended to have special guest Michael Yon with us to talk about what use to be a southern border for our country.  We were not able to make the connection with Michael, so we used this podcast to have an hour to have coffee with Jim & Jim.  We spoke on many current topics.  We hope you will enjoy this unscripted podcast.

Keywords
coffeetalkimpromptu

