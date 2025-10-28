Occupation's Airstrikes on Gaza today - news report & more

Israeli Channel 12, quoting a senior Israeli official:

The strikes in Gaza will not lead to the collapse of the ceasefire but will help implement it. Hamas should fear the return of war, and therefore what we are doing may be effective.

Footage from Al Jazeera showing the occupation's airstrikes on Gaza today.

More: Israel notifies US ahead of strikes on Gaza Strip – reports

Israel notified the United States about its intentions to carry out strikes on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday ahead of attacking the enclave, Associated Press reported, citing two US officials.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip after consultations with the military.

Two killed, 4 injured in renewed Israeli strikes on Gaza

Two civilians were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian broadcaster Al-Aqsa reported, citing the civil defense service.

Four people were injured as a result of the strike, the report also said.

Adding: BREAKING | Israel expanding its occupation zone in Gaza

Kan News reports that the Israeli government has approved an expansion of the IDF-controlled corridor inside the Gaza Strip, beyond the current yellow-shaded zone shown below, citing alleged “Hamas violations” of the ceasefire.

The existing occupation line already covers:

➡️ Beit Lahia & Beit Hanoon

➡️ Major sectors of Gaza City (Shujaiya, Tuffah, Zeitoun)

➡️ More than half of Khan Younis

➡️ Nearly all of Rafah

➡️ All crossings in and out of Gaza

🟨 Israel currently retains control over 58% of Gaza, including the entire border with Egypt.

Any expansion means more displacement, further fragmentation of Gaza, ceasefire collapse becomes far more likely.

They're occupying the strip.