© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. GEERT VANDEN BOOSCHE: Save Your Life If You Have Yet To Be Vaccinated - Antibody-Dependent Enhancement - VACCINATED WILL BECOME VAXX JUNKIES NEEDING THEIR NEXT BLACK MAGIC FIX__21
Follow
1
Share
Report
373 views • March 25, 2021
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
Mass infection prevention and mass vaccination with leaky Covid-19 vaccines in the midst of the pandemic can only breed highly infectious variants.
Dr. Vernon Coleman announced this week that the video he made (the one included in this video) was the most important video that he has ever made and then I was watching Del Bigtree on BitChute and he stated that his video (including vaccine expert Geert Vanden Boosche) was the most important video that he has made to date. Dr. Coleman asked for his video to be shared far and wide so I am sharing it on all my platforms. This video is a must watch for anyone who has yet to be vaccinated and for those that are vaccinated is a must watch so you can prepare for what is yet to come. We have been sold a bad 'bill of goods' and the vaccine is the virus and that is all I am going to say. You will have to watch the video. These three words may save your life... 'Antibody-Dependent Enhancement'.
Related videos:
Urgent call to WHO: time to switch gears
Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUlDeCRDLnU&;t=19s
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD
Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGtSE3OfO2wv/
Related Links:
https://RosemaryFrei.ca
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
https://sciencenorway.no/covid19/norwegian-experts-say-deadly-blood-clots-were-caused-by-the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine/1830510
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/why-is-geert-vanden-bossche-getting-so-much-exposure-in-the-alternative-health-media-could-this-pro-vaccine-scientist-be-controlled-opposition/283650
https://hnewswire.com/satan-soldiers-have-deceived-you-study-shows-covid-19-vaccine/
Global Agenda on Social Media
Immediate cancellation of all ongoing Covid-19 mass vaccinaton campaigns
should now become
THE most acute health emergency of internatonal concern
Introduction
So far, nobody has provided any kind of scientific evidence or rationale that massive human
intervention (i.e., global implementation of infection prevention measures and mass
vaccination) in the Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a decrease in mortality and morbidity rates in
the human population. These large scale human interventions have been initated without
paying any attention to the population dynamics of a natural pandemic as caused by acute (self-
limiting) viral infections. The best example of such a natural pandemic is probably the H1N1 Influenza pandemic that occurred during world war one (see fg. 1). The natural course of this Influenza pandemic was not distorted by wide-spread implementation of infection prevention measures or mass vaccination programs. The pandemic was characterized by 3 waves before
the virus became endemic.
Mass infection prevention and mass vaccination with leaky Covid-19 vaccines in the midst of the pandemic can only breed highly infectious variants.
Dr. Vernon Coleman announced this week that the video he made (the one included in this video) was the most important video that he has ever made and then I was watching Del Bigtree on BitChute and he stated that his video (including vaccine expert Geert Vanden Boosche) was the most important video that he has made to date. Dr. Coleman asked for his video to be shared far and wide so I am sharing it on all my platforms. This video is a must watch for anyone who has yet to be vaccinated and for those that are vaccinated is a must watch so you can prepare for what is yet to come. We have been sold a bad 'bill of goods' and the vaccine is the virus and that is all I am going to say. You will have to watch the video. These three words may save your life... 'Antibody-Dependent Enhancement'.
Related videos:
Urgent call to WHO: time to switch gears
Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUlDeCRDLnU&;t=19s
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD
Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGtSE3OfO2wv/
Related Links:
https://RosemaryFrei.ca
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
https://sciencenorway.no/covid19/norwegian-experts-say-deadly-blood-clots-were-caused-by-the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine/1830510
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/why-is-geert-vanden-bossche-getting-so-much-exposure-in-the-alternative-health-media-could-this-pro-vaccine-scientist-be-controlled-opposition/283650
https://hnewswire.com/satan-soldiers-have-deceived-you-study-shows-covid-19-vaccine/
Global Agenda on Social Media
Immediate cancellation of all ongoing Covid-19 mass vaccinaton campaigns
should now become
THE most acute health emergency of internatonal concern
Introduction
So far, nobody has provided any kind of scientific evidence or rationale that massive human
intervention (i.e., global implementation of infection prevention measures and mass
vaccination) in the Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a decrease in mortality and morbidity rates in
the human population. These large scale human interventions have been initated without
paying any attention to the population dynamics of a natural pandemic as caused by acute (self-
limiting) viral infections. The best example of such a natural pandemic is probably the H1N1 Influenza pandemic that occurred during world war one (see fg. 1). The natural course of this Influenza pandemic was not distorted by wide-spread implementation of infection prevention measures or mass vaccination programs. The pandemic was characterized by 3 waves before
the virus became endemic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.