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WTC7 - about to blow up - CNN 911
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27 views • September 11, 2019
WTC7, about to blow up, CNN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHtvN26yPvY
yt ch: 11septembervideos
Uploaded on Oct 2, 2007
"It's blowin' boy"
"Did you hear that?"
"Keep your eye on that building, it will be coming down soon"
"We are walking back 'cause that building is about to blow up"
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHtvN26yPvY
yt ch: 11septembervideos
Uploaded on Oct 2, 2007
"It's blowin' boy"
"Did you hear that?"
"Keep your eye on that building, it will be coming down soon"
"We are walking back 'cause that building is about to blow up"
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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