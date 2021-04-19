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CULT FICTION_ A Comprehensive Case Against the New Normal
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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51 views • April 19, 2021
In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt provides all the arguments you’ll need against that crazy uncle who’s still wearing the hazmat suit to the grocery store, or the nutty aunt who still thinks Pope Francis the Globalist is on her side.

First up, Francis: This time he’s teaming up with the radical Left for a conference on world health which includes the expertise of Dr. Fauci, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and pro-abort Chelsea Clinton.

In 2018 it was Katy Perry. This year it's Chelsea Clinton. Francis is literally hosting the abomination of desolation at the heart of Christendom.

Next up, Vaccination Fascination: Are you afraid of dying of Covid? Is your crazy uncle? Does he know that his chances of being hospitalized if he gets Covid are exceptionally low? Don't you think somebody ought to tell him? TV Lefty Bill Maher does, and so does traditional Catholic Michael Matt.

In fact, Michael Matt and Bill Maher are in agreement on Covid. It’s time for the media and radical Left to stop politicizing health care while serving up 24/7 panic porn against Uncle Gullible.

The takeaway? The Great Reset crowd may be losing their stranglehold. Especially here in America, the sheep—liberal and conservative—have had enough of the stupid!

Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates

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Keywords
fake newscuriousprovocativethe new normalthe great reset
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