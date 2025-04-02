Regenerative Joint Therapy - Non-Invasive Joint Therapy with Karen Rea, FNP-BC

Did you know your body can naturally heal your joints without risky surgeries or endless cortisone shots? What if you could avoid joint replacement surgery and reclaim your mobility by simply triggering your body’s own healing powers?

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Karen Rea, FNP-BC, an expert who has performed and trained thousands of practitioners in regenerative joint therapy. Karen explains how cutting-edge treatments like alpha-2 macroglobulin (A2M), ozone, and stem cell-based therapies can halt cartilage breakdown, reduce pain, and even restore some of the joint’s natural cushioning. Discover why being proactive with weight management, nutrition, and timely interventions can make all the difference in preventing or reversing osteoarthritis. If you’ve been told surgery is your only option, tune in to learn about nonsurgical approaches that could transform your quality of life.

